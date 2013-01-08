版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers CEO: didn't drive same-store sales by "overpromoting"

Jan 8 Signet Jewelers Ltd : * Signet Jewelers ltd CEO says U.K. business strengthened late

in holiday season but insufficient to offset earlier traffic declines * CEO says "UK consumers seem to direct their spending in favor of other retail

categories, including the technology category" * CEO: "we didn't drive these strong same-store sales by overpromoting" * CFO says not expecting an impact on business from higher U.S. payroll taxes * CFO says kay driven by increased transactions, increase in average

transaction price, and jared was driven by an increase in number of

transactions
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐