Sihuan prepares anti-hypertension drug for clinical trial in China

HONG KONG, March 12 Chinese drugmaker
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd has
registered its anti-hypertensive drug with the country's drug
regulator and hopes to obtain approval to begin clinical trials
in China by the end of 2013.
The announcement, made over the weekend, sent its stock
price up 1.9 percent to HK$3.18 on Monday morning, the highest
since March 5. Shares were up 0.64 percent at HK$3.14 by 0338
GMT, compared with a 0.28 percent decline in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
In its statement, Sihuan said its application to register
Tylerdipine Hydrochloride, developed in-house, had been accepted
by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA).
Pre-clinical tests in animals showed the compound to be safe
and effective in curbing hypertension while protecting the heart
and kidneys, it said.
The application acceptance follows SFDA's approval for the
company to conduct clinical trials for its internally developed
anti-infective drug Apapenem Carbapenems earlier this year,
China's largest cardio-cerebral vascular (CCV) drugmaker said.
Tylerdipine Hydrochloride, which is patented, is a calcium
channel blocker that aims to treat hypertension and Sihuan aims
to apply for both domestic and overseas registrations, including
one with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Over 200 million Chinese suffer from hypertension, a number
that grows by more than 3 million each year, according to the
company. Overall treatment costs exceed 40 billion yuan ($6.34
billion) per year, including 30.1 billion yuan for
anti-hypertensive drugs in 2011.
China's prescription drug market, set to be the world's
second-largest by 2020, is estimated to be worth more than $110
billion by 2015, from $50 billion in 2010.
The market's massive potential has attracted Western
drugmakers such as AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc,
Abbott Laboratories and Novartis AG. These
global giants have to set up huge R&D centres to take advantage
of China's lower costs and large pool of scientists to develop
products aimed at Asian markets.