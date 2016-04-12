Burkard-Schenker vote to be limited at Sika AGM - source

ZURICH, April 12 A limitation on voting rights for Sika's controlling shareholder, the Bukard-Schenker family, would be applied as well to agenda items at the Swiss company's annual general meeting on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said.

Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's voting rights because of a dual-stock system.

Sika's board last year decided to limit the family's rights to 5 percent in order to prevent the sale of the Swiss chemicals firm to France's Saint-Gobain.

The family is contesting the limitation in order to go through with the sale. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)