Burkard-Schenker vote to be limited at Sika AGM - source

ZURICH, April 12 A limitation on voting rights
for Sika's controlling shareholder, the Bukard-Schenker family,
would be applied as well to agenda items at the Swiss company's
annual general meeting on Tuesday, a source close to the matter
said.
Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family owns just over
16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the
company's voting rights because of a dual-stock system.
Sika's board last year decided to limit the family's rights
to 5 percent in order to prevent the sale of the Swiss chemicals
firm to France's Saint-Gobain.
The family is contesting the limitation in order to go
through with the sale.
