Sika board limits Burkard family vote at AGM

BAAR, Switzerland, April 12 The board of Sika
has moved to limit the voting rights of the Swiss
chemicals firm's controlling shareholder at the company's annual
shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Reuters had reported the move earlier, citing a source
familiar with the matter.
As was the case last year, Sika's board decided to limit the
Burkard family's rights to 5 percent in order to prevent a sale
to France's Saint-Gobain.
Switzerland's wealthy Burkard family owns just over 16
percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's
voting rights because of a dual-stock system.
Saint-Gobain has already struck a deal to buy the family
stake for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion), but
management and many of Sika's minority shareholders oppose the
deal.
($1 = 0.9538 Swiss francs)
