版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 26日 星期一 14:50 BJT

Sika board says company should limit voting rights of controlling family

ZURICH Jan 26 Sika's board of directors said on Monday the voting privilege of the Swiss family that owns a controlling stake in the chemicals company should be taken away.

"In the view of the Board of Directors, the voting rights held by the Burkard family/SWH (SchenkerWinkler Holding) should be restricted to the statutory 5 percent limit," the company said in a statement, after reviewing SWH's request for an extraordinary general meeting.

The decision is the latest twist in a messy, public saga pitting the Swiss firm's controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, against the company management and several board members not affiliated with the family. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
