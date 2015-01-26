Sika board says company should limit voting rights of controlling family

ZURICH Jan 26 Sika's board of directors said on Monday the voting privilege of the Swiss family that owns a controlling stake in the chemicals company should be taken away.

"In the view of the Board of Directors, the voting rights held by the Burkard family/SWH (SchenkerWinkler Holding) should be restricted to the statutory 5 percent limit," the company said in a statement, after reviewing SWH's request for an extraordinary general meeting.

The decision is the latest twist in a messy, public saga pitting the Swiss firm's controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, against the company management and several board members not affiliated with the family. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)