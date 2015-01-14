版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 15:28 BJT

BRIEF-Ethos Foundation launches support group for resolution to remove opting out at Sika AG

Jan 14 Ethos Foundation:

* Launches support group for shareholder resolution which demands removal of opting out at Sika AG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
