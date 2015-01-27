版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Sika to acquire assets of Duro-Moza in Mozambique

Jan 27 Sika AG :

* Acquires mortar and tile adhesive manufacturer Duro-Moza in Mozambique

* Transaction will accelerate Sika Mozambique's development and market penetration Source text: bit.ly/1uwuvL6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
