BRIEF-Sika to acquire assets of Duro-Moza in Mozambique

UPDATE 1-British insurance body calls for overhaul for injury lump sums
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
Jan 27 Sika AG :
* Acquires mortar and tile adhesive manufacturer Duro-Moza in Mozambique
* Transaction will accelerate Sika Mozambique's development and market penetration Source text: bit.ly/1uwuvL6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, May 12 Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources close to the matter said.
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)