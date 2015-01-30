版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sika AG says shareholder support for Sika board of directors rises to over 40 pct

Jan 30 Sika AG :

* Says shareholder support for Sika board of directors rises to over 40 percent

* Says so far, investors who together hold over 40 percent of share capital have expressly stated their support for course adopted by board of directors and group management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐