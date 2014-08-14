版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Sika - expands existing production facility in Atlanta area to mortar factory and opened new plant for production of concrete admixtures in Denver

Aug 14 Sika AG : * Expands existing production facility in Atlanta area to mortar factory and

opened new plant for production of concrete admixtures in Denver * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
