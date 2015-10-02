Shareholder in Swiss firm Sika seeks removal of board members

ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss chemicals company Sika
said on Friday that its controlling shareholder, at
loggerheads with management over a disputed takeover by France's
Saint-Gobain, had filed a legal challenge seeking the
removal of several board members.
Management and most of the Sika board are already locked in
a court battle with the wealthy Burkard-Schenker family, who
control the company through a more powerful class of shares than
retail investors own.
Last December, Saint-Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent
stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent
of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75
billion Swiss francs ($2.83 billion), a far cheaper option than
buying the whole company.
The family called a shareholder meeting in July with the aim
of removing some board members and electing a replacement
aligned with them to secure the sale of their stake to
Saint-Gobain.
But it failed at the meeting to win board changes to try to
push through the takeover by Saint-Gobain.
Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH), the Burkard-Schenker
family's holding company, has now challenged decisions taken at
the July meeting and is seeking the removal of three independent
board members, the company said on Friday.
SWH already has a similar legal challenge pending before the
cantonal court of Zug regarding April board elections.
"Sika remains convinced that the absorption of Sika by a
large conglomerate ... lacks any industrial logic," the company
said in a statement, referring to Saint-Gobain.
($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Adrian Croft)