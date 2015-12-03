Sika chairman urges Saint-Gobain shareholders to fight takeover plan

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
ZURICH Dec 3 Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of Sika, launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's chairman told its French rival's shareholders in an open letter published Thursday.
"Twelve months after the announcement of the intended transaction there is still no end of the conflict in sight," Paul Haelg wrote, adding that the transaction would destroy the Swiss chemical company's growth model. "All stakeholders in Sika (except for the selling party) fully support our position."
Saint-Gobain last year agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.74 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.
Management and most of the Sika board are locked in a court battle with the wealthy family, which controls the company through a more powerful class of shares than retail investors own.
($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.