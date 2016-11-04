Construction group St Gobain to buy Asian group E-Mix

PARIS Nov 4 French construction company Saint
Gobain announced on Friday a deal to buy E-Mix, an
Asian mortars and dry mixes company, for around 104 million
euros ($116 million) as part of plans to boost its presence in
emerging markets.
Saint Gobain said the deal would be based on a price of 160
million Singapore dollars ($116 million), representing 6.6 times
E-Mix's 2015 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation).
Shares in Saint Gobain, which has been embroiled in a move
to take control of Swiss chemicals maker Sika, closed
down 0.9 percent on Friday.
