Construction group St Gobain to buy Asian group E-Mix

PARIS Nov 4 French construction company Saint Gobain announced on Friday a deal to buy E-Mix, an Asian mortars and dry mixes company, for around 104 million euros ($116 million) as part of plans to boost its presence in emerging markets.

Saint Gobain said the deal would be based on a price of 160 million Singapore dollars ($116 million), representing 6.6 times E-Mix's 2015 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

Shares in Saint Gobain, which has been embroiled in a move to take control of Swiss chemicals maker Sika, closed down 0.9 percent on Friday.

($1 = 0.8992 euros)

($1 = 1.3832 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish)