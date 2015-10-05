Southeastern Asset Management reaffirms support for Sika's board

Oct 5 Southeastern Asset Management, a
shareholder group with a stake in Swiss chemicals company Sika
AG, reaffirmed its support for the current board on
Monday after controlling shareholders renewed efforts to oust
the board after a failed attempt in July.
Southeastern, which owns about 4 percent of Sika, said in a
statement the sale of the Schenker-Winkler family's 16 percent
stake to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain at an 80 percent
premium is disadvantageous to all non-family Sika stakeholders
and to Saint-Gobain and its shareholders.
Last December, Saint-Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent
stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent
of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75
billion Swiss francs ($2.83 billion), a far cheaper option than
buying the whole company.
However, at a shareholder meeting called by the family in
July to remove some board members, the board capped their voting
rights at 5 percent, thwarting any attempts to elect a
replacement aligned with the Burkard-Schenker family to sell
their stake to Saint-Gobain.
Sika could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)