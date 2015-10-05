Southeastern Asset Management reaffirms support for Sika's board

Oct 5 Southeastern Asset Management, a shareholder group with a stake in Swiss chemicals company Sika AG, reaffirmed its support for the current board on Monday after controlling shareholders renewed efforts to oust the board after a failed attempt in July.

Southeastern, which owns about 4 percent of Sika, said in a statement the sale of the Schenker-Winkler family's 16 percent stake to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain at an 80 percent premium is disadvantageous to all non-family Sika stakeholders and to Saint-Gobain and its shareholders.

Last December, Saint-Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.83 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

However, at a shareholder meeting called by the family in July to remove some board members, the board capped their voting rights at 5 percent, thwarting any attempts to elect a replacement aligned with the Burkard-Schenker family to sell their stake to Saint-Gobain.

