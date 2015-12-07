St Gobain gets all clear from antitrust authorities for Sika deal

PARIS Dec 7 French construction materials
Saint-Gobain said on Monday it had received approval
from all antitrust authorities for its attempted acquisition of
Sika a year after it launched the 2.75 billion Swiss
franc ($2.76 billion) takeover.
Saint-Gobain still faces the opposition of the Swiss
company's management and most of its board, which are locked in
a battle with the Burkard-Schenker family that is selling its
16.1 percent stake and majority voting rights to Saint-Gobain.
"Saint-Gobain is respectfully and confidently waiting for
the Swiss courts to allow Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) to
regain its property rights and close the deal," the French group
said in a statement.
Saint-Gobain has extended its agreement with the family and
its hedging contracts, it said in the statement on Monday.
($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs)
