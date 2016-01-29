Saint Gobain still confident will complete Sika deal

ZURICH Jan 29 France's Saint Gobain
is still confident it will be able to take over Swiss rival Sika
despite fierce opposition from management and many
shareholders, its outgoing financial head told Reuters on
Friday.
Saint Gobain struck a deal to buy a 16.1 percent stake and
majority voting interest in the Swiss firm from the
Burkard-Schenker family for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.69
billion), but management and many of Sika's minority
shareholders oppose the deal. Several courts are examining the
case.
"We are confident that the court in Zug will rule in our
favour," outgoing chief financial officer Laurent Guillot said,
adding that he expected the ruling between June and September.
"We have strong support from our shareholders in this
transaction," he said. "We have no obligation, no need and no
intention to make an offer to the other shareholders."
The French construction materials maker said last month it
had received approval from all antitrust authorities for the
deal a year after it launched the takeover.
"Given the overwhelming industrial logic of the deal we are
patient and willing to wait a few more months", Guillot said.
