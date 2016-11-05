Saint-Gobain remains committed to deal to take over Sika

ZURICH Nov 5 Saint-Gobain remains
committed to its deal to take over Sika by buying out
the controlling stake held by the founding family of the Swiss
firm, the French company's chief financial officer told Swiss
newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
Guillaume Texier said he was confident of a successful
outcome despite a setback last week when a Swiss court ruled
against the family and in favour of Sika's board, which is
opposing the deal.
The executive said Saint-Gobain fully supported the Burkard
family's decision to appeal against the verdict, which he was
confident would be overturned by a higher court.
"We are prepared for a long legal dispute," Texier said in
the interview published on Saturday.
"We knew it was highly probable that Sika or other parties
would use legal means. We are however covered in terms of time
with an option that allows us to extend the contract with the
family until the end of 2018."
Saint-Gobain was prepared to wait because it so far has not
paid anything, while Sika was becoming more attractive because
of the rise in its stock market value, he said.
The row erupted nearly two years ago when Saint-Gobain
offered 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.84 billion) for the 16
percent stake held by the Burkards, which would give it control
of Sika because it comes with nearly 53 percent of the voting
rights.
Sika's board responded by reducing the family's voting power
to 5 percent, blocking the takeover. The move was contested by
the Burkards but upheld by a court in Zug.
"As we said very clearly after the recent judgement we
remain fully committed to the deal," said Texier. "We are
optimistic, patient and strongly believe that our common project
will succeed."
