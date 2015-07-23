EU Commission approves Saint-Gobain's purchase of Sika

July 23 The European Commission said on Thursday
it had approved the acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika
by French building materials maker Saint-Gobain
.
The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the
European Union, said that the proposed acquisition would not
raise competition concerns given the companies' moderate market
sizes and a large number of competitors in the manufacturing
industry.
In December, the SWH holding of the Burkard-Schenker family,
which controls Sika with a 16.1 percent stake and 52.4 percent
of voting rights, agreed to sell control of the chemicals
company to Saint-Gobain for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88
billion).
But Sika management and several shareholders have been
opposing the transaction, triggering a legal and administrative
battle.
($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)
