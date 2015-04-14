Sika board says will limit majority holder's voting rights at AGM

BAAR, April 14 The chairman of Sika
said it would limit the voting stake of its controlling
shareholder to five percent for part of an investor meeting on
Tuesday, part of an attempt to foil a sale of the Swiss
chemicals firm to France's Saint-Gobain.
Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family owns just over
16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the
company's voting rights because of a dual-stock system.
At a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Sika's board said it
will make good on a threat to reduce those voting rights because
they were granted in part to protect the company against
takeovers.
This means the family's influence over the decisions at the
investor meeting will be limited. A lengthy court and regulatory
battle looms.
