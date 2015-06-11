Swiss court rejects appeal by Sika shareholder on voting rights

ZURICH, June 11 A Swiss court said on Thursday
it had rejected an appeal by Sika's controlling
shareholder, which is seeking to have a limit on its voting
rights over the Swiss chemicals firm lifted.
The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding firm had its
voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15
shareholder meeting. The move had hampered the family's efforts
to push through a planned deal with French rival Saint-Gobain
.
"The court decided that Schenker-Winkler Holding did not
show sufficient probable cause that a restriction on its voting
rights would cause a disadvantage that would not be easily
reparable," the court said on its website.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)