UPDATE 1-Sika family wants compromise talks in disputed Saint-Gobain takeover -media

* Sika's founding family wants 3-way talks on compromise
* Comments follow Swiss court ruling against the family
* Saint-Gobain looking to close deal to take control of Sika
* Sika Chairman says has counter offer for family's stake
ZURICH, Oct 30 Sika's founding family, locked in
a bitter takeover battle with the company's management over
plans to sell its controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals maker
to France's Saint-Gobain, wants the three sides to
hold talks on a compromise.
In the latest twist of a takeover dispute going back almost
two years, a Swiss court ruled on Friday in favour of Sika's
management that the Burkard family's controlling voting rights
could be restricted.
The Burkard family's holding company immediately said it
would appeal against the ruling.
However, asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper
Sonntagszeitung whether the time had come for a compromise,
family member Urs Burkard said: "We would be pleased if all
parties sat together at the table, so Sika, Saint-Gobain and the
family holding SWH (Schenker-Winkler Holding)."
Sika Chairman Paul Haelg, in an interview with Schweiz am
Sonntag, said that the company had made an offer to the Burkards
which would be a better alternative for the family, without
elaborating.
"I would first like to talk with the family about the
concrete parameters," Haelg told the paper. "But it will be a
financially attractive and quick solution, which retains Sika's
independence."
Sika could finance such a deal by its own means, Haelg said.
In a separate interview with NZZ am Sonntag, Haelg said the
family had not yet studied Sika's offer, which he said was made
in July 2015, but he wanted to go back and talk to the Burkards
about the offer as early as next week.
After Friday's ruling by a court in Zug, Saint-Gobain said
its board affirmed "it wishes to pursue this industrial
project", adding that its agreement with the Burkard family is
valid until June 2017 and Saint-Gobain can extend it until
December 2018.
Saint-Gobain declined further comment on Sunday.
The battle for control of Sika began in 2014 when
Saint-Gobain offered 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) to
buy SWH, the Burkards' private vehicle which owns 16 percent of
Sika but has nearly 53 percent of the voting rights. The
Burkards were in favour of the takeover.
The deal would enable the French company to take control of
Sika for far less than its 9.14 billion franc market
capitalization.
Sika's board responded to the Saint-Gobain offer by reducing
the family's voting power to 5 percent, blocking the takeover, a
move contested by the Burkards but upheld on Friday by the Swiss
court.
($1 = 0.9882 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt; Editing by Susan Fenton)