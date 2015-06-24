Southeastern Asset Management gets 3 pct Sika stake, backs management

ZURICH/PARIS, June 24 U.S.-based investment
manager Southeastern Asset Management has built a 3 percent
stake in Swiss chemicals group Sika and supports the
company's management in a row over a planned takeover by
France's Saint-Gobain, it said.
"The stake in Sika is held in an investment vehicle
associated with Nassef Sawiris, Southeastern principles, and
other strategic investors," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding company had
its Sika voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15
shareholder meeting, hampering the family's efforts to push
through a planned 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.96
billion)takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain
.
"Southeastern believes the sale of the family's 16 percent
stake to Saint-Gobain at an 80 percent premium without a
concurrent offer to other shareholders disadvantages all
non-family Sika stakeholders -- its employees, customers, and in
particular, other owners -- and should not proceed as currently
structured," the statement said.
($1 = 0.9306 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Astrid Wendlandt)