Major Sika shareholder blasts attempt to limit its voting rights

ZURICH Jan 26 The family which controls Sika
on Monday slammed an attempt by the company's
management to curb its voting rights, as part of a bid to derail
a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French building
materials company Saint-Gobain.
The move represents an escalation of a messy, public saga
pitting Sika's controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker
family, against management and several board members not
affiliated with the family.
"The request of Sika's board to limit the voting rights of
the family through Schenkeer-Winkler Holding to 5 percent is
illegal," the family holding said in a statement, echoing a
similar condemnation by Saint Gobain.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)