UPDATE 2-Saint-Gobain's takeover bid for Sika faces new setback

* Sika's board curbs voting rights of controlling family
* Family wants to sell company to Saint-Gobain's
* Saint-Gobain condemns the move, family says it's illegal
* Saint-Gobain shares fall 1.6 pct, Sika shares up 2.1 pct
(Adds Saint-Gobain, family, analyst comments, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 26 An attempt by Sika's major
shareholder to sell the Swiss chemicals firm to French rival
Saint-Gobain was dealt a new blow on Monday, when
Sika's board sought to reduce the shareholder's voting rights.
The Burkard-Schenker family, which has majority voting
rights in Sika but only 16.1 percent of the shares, agreed last
month to a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3.1 billion) takeover
offer for the company from Saint-Gobain.
However, Sika management opposed the deal and its board said
on Monday the family should have its voting rights reduced
because they were granted in part to protect the company against
takeovers.
Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said the board's move could
trigger a legal dispute that might delay Saint-Gobain's purchase
of Sika by up to three years.
Saint-Gobain issued a stinging response, saying the move
went against all the principles of business law and Swiss
governance.
SchenkerWinkler Holding (SWH), a vehicle of the
Burkard-Schenker family, said it considered the move illegal.
At 1039 GMT, Saint-Gobain shares were down 1.6 percent at
37.93 euros, while Sika's were up 2.1 percent at 29.89 francs.
Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of building
materials, has said buying Sika would generate 100 million euros
($120 million) in annual cost savings from 2017, and create
value for shareholders by the fourth year of ownership.
However, Sika's management has disputed the cost savings
estimates as well as the industrial logic of the deal, and said
it would resign if it went though.
Sika's board said the company's articles of association
ruled that a registered shareholder should not hold more than 5
percent of its shares.
The Burkard-Schenker family and its SWH vehicle had only
been exempted from this rule because of its close association
with the company, which stretches back more than a century, and
because it had pledged to protect the firm against takeovers.
"Now that the Burkard family/SWH have formed a group with
Saint-Gobain, this historical privilege must be considered
lost," the board said in a statement.
The board said it had the support of shareholders
representing more than 35 percent of Sika's total capital, more
than double the capital held by the Burkard-Schenker.
The board also rejected the family's calls for an emergency
shareholder meeting.
($1 = 0.8795 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt;
Writing by Mark Potter and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and David Clarke)