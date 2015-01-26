版本:
Saint Gobain condemns Sika board move on voting rights

PARIS Jan 26 French building materials company Saint Gobain condemned the decision made by the board of Sika to limit the voting rights of the Swiss family that controls the chemicals company.

"Saint-Gobain is advised by its legal counsel that these actions are clearly against all corporate law and governance principles in Switzerland," the company said in a statement.

The Burkard-Schenker family agreed last month to a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3.1 billion) takeover offer for Sika from Saint-Gobain.

However, Sika's management and several board members not affiliated to the family oppose the deal and have said they will resign if it goes through. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leila Abboud)
