Saint Gobain condemns Sika board move on voting rights

PARIS Jan 26 French building materials company
Saint Gobain condemned the decision made by the board
of Sika to limit the voting rights of the Swiss family
that controls the chemicals company.
"Saint-Gobain is advised by its legal counsel that these
actions are clearly against all corporate law and governance
principles in Switzerland," the company said in a statement.
The Burkard-Schenker family agreed last month to a 2.75
billion Swiss franc ($3.1 billion) takeover offer for Sika from
Saint-Gobain.
However, Sika's management and several board members not
affiliated to the family oppose the deal and have said they will
resign if it goes through.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leila Abboud)