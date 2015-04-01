UPDATE 1-Swiss takeover board rules on key clause in Sika takeover

(Adds Saint-Gobain comment, detail)

ZURICH, April 1 Sika said the local takeover board had ruled that Saint-Gobain's offer for a controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals group did not trigger an obligation to present a mandatory bid for the whole company.

French building materials group Saint-Gobain agreed in December to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of the Swiss company's voting rights; enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Sika's management and many shareholders have objected to the move, arguing Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.

The Swiss firm said on Wednesday the takeover board dismissed an objection from Sika investors the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Cascade Investment, and ruled that an "opting out" clause was applicable to Saint-Gobain's offer.

"Saint-Gobain welcomes the TOB's (Takeover Board) decision which confirms Sika's articles of association, expresses no reservation about Saint-Gobain's applying the opt-out clause which allows it to buy Schenker-Winkler Holding without having to launch a mandatory takeover and explicitly decides that the use of the opting-out by Saint-Gobain is not abusive as had been put forward by Sika," Saint-Gobain said in an emailed statement.

In March, the takeover board declared the opt-out clause valid but declined to rule on whether it can be used to take control without a full bid.

