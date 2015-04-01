UPDATE 1-Swiss takeover board rules on key clause in Sika takeover

(Adds Saint-Gobain comment, detail)
ZURICH, April 1 Sika said the local
takeover board had ruled that Saint-Gobain's offer for
a controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals group did not trigger
an obligation to present a mandatory bid for the whole company.
French building materials group Saint-Gobain agreed in
December to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent
stake that carries 52.4 percent of the Swiss company's voting
rights; enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs
($2.8 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole
company.
Sika's management and many shareholders have objected to the
move, arguing Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's bylaws and
that the extra voting rights are not transferable.
The Swiss firm said on Wednesday the takeover board
dismissed an objection from Sika investors the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation and Cascade Investment, and ruled that an
"opting out" clause was applicable to Saint-Gobain's offer.
"Saint-Gobain welcomes the TOB's (Takeover Board) decision
which confirms Sika's articles of association, expresses no
reservation about Saint-Gobain's applying the opt-out clause
which allows it to buy Schenker-Winkler Holding without having
to launch a mandatory takeover and explicitly decides that the
use of the opting-out by Saint-Gobain is not abusive as had been
put forward by Sika," Saint-Gobain said in an emailed statement.
In March, the takeover board declared the opt-out clause
valid but declined to rule on whether it can be used to take
control without a full bid.
