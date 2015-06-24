Sika CEO confirms 2015 outlook

ZURICH, June 24 Swiss construction chemicals
group SIKA is sticking to its guidance for 2015
results, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said at an investor
presentation on Wednesday.
"We can confirm the outlook for 2015," he said. It has said
it expects sales to grow 6-8 percent at constant exchange rate
and a slight improvement on margins.
The meeting came amid an attempted 2.75 billion Swiss franc
($2.96 billion) takeover of Sika by Saint-Gobain. The deal is
backed by Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family, the
pivotal Sika shareholder, but opposed by the Swiss firm's
management and many board members.
($1 = 0.9306 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields)