2014年 10月 30日

BRIEF-Sika reports 9-month sales 4.17 bln Swiss francs, up 9.6 pct in Swiss francs

Oct 30 Sika AG :

* 9-month 15.8 pct sales growth (9.6 pct in Swiss francs) to 4,174.4 million Swiss francs

* 9-month net income of 310.2 million Swiss francs, up 21.2 pct in Swiss francs

* 9-month operating profit of 457.3 million Swiss francs, up 17.2 pct in Swiss francs

* Says is projecting 9 pct to 11 pct sales growth in local currencies and an 8 pct to 12 pct increase in EBIT for 2014 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
