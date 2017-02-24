Sika posts 21.8 percent increase in profit for 2016

Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.

Switzerland-based Sika said net profit rose to 566.6 million francs, beating a forecast of 558 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company, which had already previously reported a 5.6 percent rise in revenue in local currencies to 5.75 billion francs, said it plans to increase sales by 6 to 8 percent to an initial figure of 6 billion francs in 2017. (Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)