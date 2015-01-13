版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sika sales for full-year 2014 up 13.0 percent to CHF 5.57 bln

Jan 13Sika AG :

* Sales for full-year 2014 rose by 13.0 percent to 5.57 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion)

* Above-average increase in net profit expected for business year 2014

* FY operating result EBIT is expected to exceed 600 million Swiss francs

($1 = 1.0141 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
