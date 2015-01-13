BRIEF-Sika sales for full-year 2014 up 13.0 percent to CHF 5.57 bln

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Jan 13Sika AG :
* Sales for full-year 2014 rose by 13.0 percent to 5.57 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion)
* Above-average increase in net profit expected for business year 2014
* FY operating result EBIT is expected to exceed 600 million Swiss francs
($1 = 1.0141 Swiss francs)
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te