版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 15:34 BJT

BRIEF-Sika shares down 3 pct after rejecting Saint-Gobain offer

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Sika Shares Indicated 3 Percent Lower Pre-Market after board, management say they reject saint-gobain takeover offer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
