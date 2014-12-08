版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Sika opens down 12.5 pct after Saint-Gobain takeover offer

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Sika Shares Open Down 12.5 Percent Following Saint-Gobain takeover offer Further company coverage: [ SIK.VX] (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
