United Technologies' Sikorsky cancels shutdown-related furloughs

NEW YORK Oct 6 Military contractor Sikorsky
Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corp, has
canceled temporary layoffs that had been scheduled to start on
Monday, due to the U.S. government shutdown, spokesman Paul
Jackson said on Sunday.
The move, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, came
in the wake of the decision by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to
recall most of its own furloughed civilian workers.
Sikorsky, a large military contractor that makes Black Hawk
and Seahawk helicopters and other aircraft for all five branches
of the U.S. armed forces, had announced last week that it would
lay off nearly 2,000 workers beginning Monday, and possibly as
many as 5,000 if the shutdown continued into November.
Sikorsky's Jackson called Hagel's decision "a surprise," and
termed the company's cancellation of furloughs "great news."