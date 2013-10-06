UPDATE 1-United Technologies' Sikorsky cancels shutdown-related furloughs

NEW YORK Oct 6 Military contractor Sikorsky
Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corp, has
canceled temporary layoffs that had been scheduled to start on
Monday, due to the U.S. government shutdown, spokesman Paul
Jackson said on Sunday.
The move, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, came
in the wake of the decision by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to
recall most of the Pentagon's own furloughed civilian workers.
United Technologies was one of several manufacturers that
had warned of furloughs and delays in the deliveries of products
as a result of the federal budget impasse. Many rely on federal
workers to inspect and approve their products, or receive
government funding for some of their operations.
Sikorsky, a large military contractor that makes Black Hawk
and Seahawk helicopters and other aircraft for all five branches
of the U.S. armed forces, had announced last week that it would
lay off nearly 2,000 workers beginning Monday, and possibly as
many as 5,000 if the shutdown continued into November.
Sikorsky's Jackson called Hagel's decision "a surprise," and
termed the company's cancellation of furloughs "great news."
Other big defense contractors adopted a wait-and-see
attitude.
Gordon Johndroe, vice president of worldwide media relations
of Lockheed Martin Corp, said "it's too early to tell"
whether the company will carry out plans, announced last week,
to furlough some 3,000 employees beginning on Monday. "We'll
continue to be in close contact with the Pentagon and are
hopeful that our programs and contracts can move forward."
On Friday, Lockheed Martin announced that the number of
employees who faced furlough as a result of the government
shutdown is expected to increase weekly in the event of a
prolonged shutdown. The affected employees include those unable
to work because the government facility where they perform their
work is closed, because their work requires a government
inspection that cannot be completed, or because the company
received a stop-work order.
Lockheed's military products range from the F-16 Fighting
Falcon to missile defense systems.
Aircraft maker Boeing Co said last week that it
expected any furloughs to be limited to employees in Boeing
Defense, Space & Security, possibly beginning as early as this
week.
"We have not received any information from our defense
customers about plans to reinstate part of their workforce,"
spokeswoman Meghan McCormick said on Sunday, "therefore it would
be inappropriate to speculate about what it might mean for
Boeing employees and operations."