版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 06:33 BJT

Lockheed, Sikorsky venture awarded $2.0 bln helicopter support deal

WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Navy has awarded a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Sikorsky Helicopter a contract worth $2 billion to service the Navy's H-60 helicopters through Jan. 31, 2020, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The fixed-price contract covers "performance-based logistics" on 1,710 assemblies and components, and covers the repair, modification, overhaul and replacement of hardware for the Navy's fleet of H-60 helicopters.

The contact was awarded to Marine Helicopter Support Co, a joint venture of Lockheed and Sikorsky, is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Gunna Dickson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐