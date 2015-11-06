Lockheed says does not expect any layoffs as result of takeover of Sikorsky

DUBAI Nov 6 Lockheed Martin Corp said
it does not expect any layoffs as a result of its takeover of
Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp, which
closed Friday.
Dan Schultz, president of Lockheed's new Sikorsky unit, said
the company planned to "lift and shift" much of Sikorsky's
current structure as it is integrated into Lockheed's Missions
Systems and Training business, or MST. Sikorksy's headquarters
would remain in Connecticut, he said.
He said the new unit would help Lockheed expand its presence
in over a dozen new countries and give it access to commercial
markets. He said Saudi Arabia and the U.S. government hoped to
finalize a deal for 10 MH-60R helicopters by year end.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)