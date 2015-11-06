UPDATE 1-Lockheed sees no immediate layoffs after Sikorsky merger

(Adds Lockheed comment)
DUBAI Nov 6 Lockheed Martin Corp said
it does not expect any immediate layoffs as a result of its
takeover of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp
, which closed Friday.
Dan Nelson, a Lockheed spokesman, said the company would now
review all operations in order to look at ways to improve
efficiency and affordability.
Dan Schultz, president of Lockheed's new Sikorsky unit, said
the company planned to "lift and shift" much of Sikorsky's
current structure as it is integrated into Lockheed's Missions
Systems and Training business, or MST. Sikorksy's headquarters
would remain in Connecticut, he said.
Schultz said the new unit would help Lockheed expand its
presence in over a dozen new countries and give it access to
commercial markets. He said Saudi Arabia and the U.S. government
hoped to finalize a deal for 10 MH-60R helicopters by year end.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard
Orr)