UPDATE 1-Lockheed says U.S. approves its $9 bln takeover of Sikorsky

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Thursday that U.S. officials have approved its $9
billion takeover of Black Hawk helicopter maker Sikorsky
Aircraft from United Technologies Corp.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said authorities in Japan and South
Korea had also approved the deal, but it was waiting for other
regulatory approvals.
Multiple sources familiar with the matter said Lockheed was
now likely to close the acquisition well before the end of the
year, as initially expected.
When it announced the deal on July 20, Lockheed said it did
not anticipate major hurdles, and expected to close the
transaction by late in the fourth quarter of 2015 or early 2016.
The regulatory process has moved along more smoothly than
expected, said the sources, who declined to be identified
because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The U.S. Justice Department led the review, with input from
the Pentagon and other federal agencies.
The deal must still win regulatory approval from the
European Union, China and a host of other countries where one or
both companies have business interests.
"Things are tracking well," said one source.
The acquisition would open key foreign markets for Lockheed,
which has annual revenues of $45 billion, and already dwarfs its
nearest competitors, the defense businesses of Boeing Co
and Northrop Grumman Corp.
Lockheed is also reviewing the sale or spinoff of $6 billion
in businesses in its Information Systems & Government Services
unit.
If the Sikorsky deal is approved, Lockheed has said it plans
to fold the company into its Mission Systems & Training (MST)
operation, creating a division with about $15 billion in annual
revenues.
The services businesses it plans to keep will also become
part of MST.
Sikorsky will be Lockheed's largest acquisition since it
bought Loral Corp's defense electronics business for $9.1
billion in 1996, and merged with Martin Marietta in 1994 in a
$10 billion deal.
