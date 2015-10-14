Lockheed-Sikorsky deal could close by late October -sources

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Lockheed Martin Corp's
$9 billion purchase of Sikorsky Aircraft from United
Technologies Corp could close by late October or early
November, well before the initial year-end target, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Lockheed announced last month that officials in the United
States, South Korea and Japan had approved the deal, but it was
waiting for other regulatory approvals.
Regulatory approvals from China and the European Union are
expected next week, according to two of the sources, who all
said they were not authorized to speak publicly.
"The momentum is picking up," said one of the sources. "The
deal should close by late October or early November."
When it announced the deal on July 20, Lockheed said it did
not anticipate major hurdles, and expected to close the
transaction by late in the fourth quarter of 2015 or early 2016.
The acquisition will be Lockheed's largest since it acquired
Loral Corp's defense electronics business for $9.1 billion in
1996. It will open key foreign markets for Lockheed, which has
annual revenues of $45 billion, and already dwarfs its nearest
competitors, the defense businesses of Boeing Co and
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Lockheed is also reviewing the sale or spinoff of $6 billion
in businesses in its Information Systems & Government Services
and Missiles and Fire Control units.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Lockheed is
exploring merging some of those businesses, with a value of
about $4 billion, with another government services contractor, a
move that could generate an estimated $2 billion windfall for
Lockheed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)