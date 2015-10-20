Lockheed, United Tech say close to finalizing Sikorsky deal

WASHINGTON Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
and United Technologies Corp on Tuesday said they
expected to finalize Lockheed's acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft
by the end of the year.
Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that
regulatory reviews have been completed in seven jurisdictions,
including the United States, and the sole remaining review in
China was expected to conclude without any difficulty.
"With the progress of the regulatory reviews, we now expect
to close in the fourth quarter," Hewson said.
Lockheed had previously said it expected to close the deal
in late 2015 or early 2016.
United Tech also said it expected the deal to close this
quarter.
Hewson said Lockheed also expected to conclude a strategic
review of its government and technical services business by the
end of the year. She said the company was evaluating multiple
options, ranging from a spinoff, a reverse Morris Trust
transaction, or a sale of the businesses.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)