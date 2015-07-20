Lockheed to buy UTC's Sikorsky for $9 bln

WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon's largest supplier, on Monday announced it
had agreed to buy Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of
United Technologies Corp, for $9 billion, or about $7.1
billion after taking into account
tax benefits resulting from the transaction.
"Sikorsky is a natural fit for Lockheed Martin and
complements our broad portfolio of world-class aerospace and
defense products and technologies," Lockheed Chief Executive
Marillyn Hewson said in a statement.
Lockheed said it would align Sikorsky under its mission
systems and training business, which had already worked closely
with Sikorsky on several helicopter programs. Lockheed said it
expected to close the transaction by late fourth quarter 2015 or
early first quarter 2016, depending on regulatory approvals.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)