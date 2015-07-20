UPDATE 4-Lockheed to buy Black Hawk maker Sikorsky for $9 bln

(Adds comments from analyst call, lawmaker)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
said Monday it would buy Black Hawk maker Sikorsky Aircraft from
United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, cementing
Lockheed's dominance in weapons making.
Lockheed will also review the possible sale or spin off of
$6 billion in other information technology and services
businesses.
The Pentagon's largest supplier called Sikorsky a "national
icon" and said the net cost of the deal was around $7.1 billion,
taking into account tax benefits. Lockheed also reported higher
earnings and revenue for the second quarter.
The deal, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, also opens
key foreign markets for Lockheed, which has annual revenues of
$45 billion. It already dwarves its nearest competitors, the
defense business of Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp
.
It comes just months after UTC said it would explore
alternatives for Sikorsky, which it has owned since 1929 and
which accounted for $7.5 billion in sales last year out of total
UTC revenues of $65 billion.
This is Lockheed's largest acquisition since it bought Loral
Corp's defense electronics business for $9.1 billion in 1996,
and its $10 billion merger with Martin Marietta in 1994.
It marks the first major strategic move for both United Tech
CEO Greg Hayes, who was elevated from finance chief in November,
and Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson, who took her job in January
2013.
The two sides wrapped up key aspects of the deal late last
week before Hewson jetted off to an annual UK air show, the
Royal International Air Tattoo. Hewson returned in time for a
telephone board meeting on Sunday evening that endorsed the
deal, according to sources familiar with the process.
The news buoyed Lockheed shares close to February record
highs set. Shares were up 1.8 percent at $204.78; United Tech
shares were about 0.4 percent lower at $110.30.
"Sikorsky is a natural fit for Lockheed Martin and
complements our broad portfolio of world-class aerospace and
defense products and technologies," Hewson told analysts on an
earnings call.
She said the deal would give Lockheed access to a $30
billion annual military and commercial rotorcraft market, and
said Lockheed expected Sikorsky's commercial helicopter business
to recover from an oil-price related slump in coming years.
Lockheed, which makes F-35 fighter jets, naval ships and
government satellites, said it would continue to return cash to
shareholders through dividends and to reduce outstanding share
count to below 300 million shares by the end of 2017.
Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who represents the
Connecticut district where Sikorsky is based, said company
President Bob Leduc assured her early Monday that Sikorsky would
retain collective bargaining agreement and keep its name.
Sikorsky has about 15,000 workers around the world.
Pentagon officials had no immediate comment on the deal.
Last week, they said they would carefully evaluate any sale of
Sikorsky, saying it was important to maintain competition and
avoid market distortions.
The U.S. Defense Department can object to a merger involving
key suppliers during a federal antitrust review, which in this
case could be led by the U.S. Justice Department.
Hewson said Pentagon officials planned a detailed review,
but she did not expect major obstacles.
Hewson said the deal would not reduce the number of
competitors in the helicopter business, and Lockheed's plans to
sell or spin off $6 billion in other businesses meant the
company's overall size would not grow substantially.
"Between those two elements, it is very positive," Hewson
told analysts when asked about the Pentagon's initial reaction.
Lockheed, advised on the acquisition by Credit Suisse and
Fried Frank, said expects to close the Sikorsky transaction by
late in the fourth quarter or early in 2016.
Lockheed said it would complete a strategic review of its
government IT infrastructure services business and the technical
services business within its missiles and fire control segment
by the end of the year, potentially affecting about 17,000
employees.
The company said it would retain services businesses focused
on defense and intelligence customers, including its extensive
cybersecurity work for the U.S. government.
UTC said proceeds from the Sikorsky sale would fund more
share buybacks. Its board authorized a share buyback of up to 75
million shares, worth about $8.3 billion based on Friday's
closing price.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Mike Stone in New
York and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)