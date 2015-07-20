Lockheed CFO sees Sikorsky turnaround around late 2018 or 2019

WASHINGTON, July 20 Sikorsky Aircraft will face
some revenues and earnings pressures for several years, but
should see improved market conditions in the commercial sector
and growth in new military production around late 2018 or 2019,
Lockheed Martin Corp's chief financial officer said on
Monday.
Lockheed, which earlier announced a bid to buy Sikorsky from
United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, said it was
well-placed to help Sikorsky deal with any challenges on several
military helicopter programs that are under development.
Bruce Tanner told analysts he saw a low execution risk for
the acquisition, but said Lockheed could help Sikorsky focus
better on contracting practices and approaches, and cash flow.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)