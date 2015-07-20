UPDATE 1-Lockheed expects positive Pentagon view on Sikorsky buy

(Adds industry analyst comments)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said Pentagon officials planned a detailed review of the company's bid to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp, but it did not expect major obstacles.

Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the deal would not reduce the number of competitors in the helicopter sector, and a strategic review aimed at selling or spinning off $6 billion of the company's services and IT businesses would help streamline a crowded sector.

Carrying out both actions at the same time also meant Lockheed's overall size would not grow substantially, she said, addressing some concerns raised by industry executives about the scale that Lockheed would attain by bolting on Sikorsky.

"Between those two elements, it is very positive," Hewson told analysts when asked about the Pentagon's initial reaction.

Pentagon spokeswoman Maureen Schumann said Lockheed had informed the department about its bid for Sikorsky before Monday's announcement, but declined to comment further.

Analysts and industry executives said they expected major consolidation moves in the services segment in coming months, given Lockheed's announcement and moves by other companies.

But the company's decision to buy Sikorsky is unlikely to trigger a new wave of consolidation among prime contractors in the weapons market, which was already whittled down to five major players after the end of the Cold War in the 1990s.

Jeff Bialos, a former senior U.S. defense official and partner with Sutherland, Asbill & Brennan, said there was no sign that the Pentagon has changed its policy to discourage hook-ups among first-tier or big prime contractors.

He said he expected the Defense Department to conduct a thorough review of the Lockheed-Sikorsky deal, which would look at both the scale of the company post-acquisition, conflicts of interest, and any adverse impact on suppliers or competitors.

Lockheed's agreement with UTC shows the company is bracing for possible divestments, including up to $650 million in parts of its mission systems and training business, according to the sales agreement with UTC. Sikorsky's X2 helicopter technology was exempted from potential divestments.

The contract also spells out Lockheed's agreement to accept certain "behaviorial limitations, conduct restrictions or similar commitments" if required to do so by the government.

Bialos said there would be input from other companies and that a second 30-day review period was likely under a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust process. The U.S. Defense Department can object to a merger involving suppliers during a federal antitrust review.

Foreign governments and entities can also raise concerns, said one industry executive.

Lockheed said it aims to complete the process by late 2015 or early 2016. Its agreement with UTC requires a deal to be reached within nine months, with a possible 120 day extension. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)