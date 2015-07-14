Pentagon says 'closely monitoring' potential Sikorsky sale

WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Defense Department
said on Tuesday it was "closely monitoring" the potential sale
of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft by its parent company,
United Technologies Corp and that it would evaluate any
deal on a case-by-case basis.
Sources familiar with the situation last week said Lockheed
Martin Corp is the leading candidate to buy Sikorsky -
the Pentagon's leading helicopter supplier - in a deal that
could value the business at more than $8 billion.
Textron Inc, the parent of Bell Helicopter, is also
bidding for the firm.
Pentagon spokeswoman Maureen Schumann declined comment on
those reports, but said it was important to the department to
maintain competition and avoid market distortions.
"The department intervenes in the marketplace only when
necessary to maintain appropriate competition - balanced against
market efficiency pressures," she said. "This includes being
watchful for consolidations that eliminate competition or cause
market distortions that are not in the department's best
interest."
The U.S. Defense Department can raise objections to a merger
or acquisition involving its key suppliers during a federal
antitrust review that would be led by the U.S. Justice
Department.
Schuman said the department expected some "reasonable
activity" in the defense industrial base as businesses
repositioned themselves and rebalanced their portfolios.
"We look at those on a case-by-case basis -- on its
particular merits in the context of the individual market and
the changing dynamics of that market," she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)