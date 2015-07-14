UPDATE 1-Pentagon says 'closely monitoring' potential Sikorsky sale

(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Defense Department
said on Tuesday it was "closely monitoring" the potential sale
of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft by its parent company,
United Technologies Corp and that it would evaluate any
deal on a case-by-case basis.
Sources familiar with the situation say Lockheed Martin Corp
, maker of F-35 fighter jets and the Pentagon's biggest
supplier, is the leading candidate to buy Sikorsky, the
Pentagon's leading helicopter supplier, in a deal that could
value the business at more than $8 billion.
Lockheed is in advanced talks with UTC and a deal could be
announced early next week before both companies report their
second quarter earnings, the sources said.
Textron Inc, the parent of Bell Helicopter, had been
bidding for the firm but has dropped out of the running,
according to one of the sources.
Pentagon spokeswoman Maureen Schumann declined comment on
the potential bids, but said it was important to the department
to maintain competition and avoid market distortions.
The U.S. Defense Department can object to a merger or
acquisition involving its key suppliers during a federal
antitrust review, which in this case could be led by the U.S.
Justice Department.
Lockheed has had its eye on the more than 90-year-old
helicopter maker for years, said one of the sources. The deal
would allow Lockheed to diversify its portfolio and reduce its
dependence on the $391 billion F-35 fighter jet program, the
sources said.
The F-35 program already accounts for about 18 percent of
the company's overall revenues, and that percentage is slated to
rise to 25 percent by 2025 - well over the 20-percent threshold
viewed as reasonable by investors.
But the acquisition would expand Lockheed's influence and
importance to the U.S. military, a fact that has caused some
concern among U.S. military services, according to several
sources familiar with the issue.
"Scale is a big issue. It will be studied carefully," said
one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly
given the sensitivity of the issue. The concerns were unlikely
to scuttle a Lockheed purchase, the source said, but could
prompt antitrust officials to impose some conditions on a deal.
A second source said some U.S. military officials were also
worried that Lockheed could scale back investment in Sikorsky's
internal research and development efforts as part of a drive to
boost the helicopter maker's margins.
Sikorsky is teamed with Boeing Co to compete for a
huge future contract to develop a next-generation helicopter for
the U.S. military.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom
Brown)