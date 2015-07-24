US DOJ starts criminal probe into Sikorsky's Navy contract

July 24 The U.S. Department of Justice told Sikorsky Aircraft that it had started a criminal investigation, alleging that the helicopter maker had overbilled the U.S. Navy for a contract.

The DOJ informed Sikorsky of the probe on July 13 and said it is seeking about $148 million in claims, Sikorsky's parent United Technologies Corp said in a filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1frCTKr)

The Navy had awarded Sikorsky unit Sikorsky Support Services Inc (SSSI) a contract for its fixed-wing turboprop training aircraft in 2006. SSSI subcontracted another Sikorsky unit Derco Aerospace to procure spare parts.

The government alleges that SSSI overbilled the Navy because Derco added profit and overhead costs to the price of the spare parts that it procured and sold to SSSI.

The company said it believes Derco was lawfully allowed to add profit and overheads to the cost of the parts.

UTX earlier this week agreed to sell Sikorsky Aircraft to Lockheed Martin Corp for $9 billion.

UTX shares were off 0.5 percent at $100.59 in early trading on Friday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)