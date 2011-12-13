CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Icade to bid for Groupama's SILIC on Tues -sources

By Sophie Sassard

Dec 12 French real estate company Icade is set to launch an all-share bid for Groupama's SILIC unit on Tuesday in a state-brokered deal to boost Groupama's solvency margin, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The embattled mutual insurer was expected to sign an agreement to sell its 44 percent stake in SILIC with Icade's majority shareholder state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) on Monday night, the source said.

"The deal would help Groupama boost its solvency margin by 15 to 20 percent," one of the sources said.

Groupama is under pressure from French regulator Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP) to shore up its solvency margin to at least 100 percent by year-end, the sources said, and improve it further in 2012.

It is the first big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, but it is now confident it will meet the target, one of the sources said.

Groupama's capital gap is estimated to be between 2 billion and 3 billion euros by sector bankers and analysts.

Most of them believe the SILIC deal is only a first step to sustainably restore Groupama's financial health.

Standard and Poor's last week put Groupama's credit rating under negative outlook and is expected to release its definitive stance on the insurer's credit profile in the coming days, one of the sources said.

The rating agency said it would not take the SILIC deal into account in respect of Groupama's rating until it is completed, the same source said.

Meanwhile, the French insurer is discussing the reinsurance of part of its business with players such as Munich Re , Swiss Re and Hanover Reinsurance group , the source said, adding that a deal could be done in early 2012.

CDC will retain a stake in the entity resulting from the Icade-SILIC merger, the sources said.

The sources dismissed questions raised by a sector banker on a possible breach of competition law due to the state's interference in the transaction.