Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor to buy rival Silicon Image

Jan 27 Connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it would buy smaller rival Silicon Image Inc for about $600 million in cash.

Lattice said it would offer $7.30 per share, a premium of 23.7 percent to Silicon Image's Monday close.

The companies make chips that help smartphones and other devices connect to each other.