Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor to buy rival Silicon Image

Jan 27 Connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it would buy smaller rival Silicon Image Inc for about $600 million in cash.

Lattice said it would offer $7.30 per share, a premium of 23.7 percent to Silicon Image's Monday close.

The companies make chips that help smartphones and other devices connect to each other. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
