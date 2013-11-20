版本:
BRIEF-Jabil Circuit to buy SGI's primary manufacturing facility, other manufacturing assets for about $6 mln

Nov 20 Silicon Graphics International Corp : * SGI finalizes terms of global supply chain partnership with Jabil Circuit * Jabil to purchase SGI's primary manufacturing facility and certain other

manufacturing assets for about $6 million in cash * Says expects that about 130 of its manufacturing personnel in Chippewa Falls

will transfer to Jabil * Expects to incur cash and non-cash charges of about $2 million in its Q2

ending December 27, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
