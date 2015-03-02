Apple, Google workers head to court on $415 mln poaching settlement

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 2
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Workers accusing Apple
, Google and two other Silicon Valley
companies of conspiring to hold down salaries will try on Monday
to win approval of a $415 million settlement from a U.S. judge
who rejected an earlier deal as too low.
The plaintiffs alleged that Apple Inc, Google Inc, Intel
Corp and Adobe Systems Inc agreed to avoid
poaching each other's employees, thus limiting job mobility and,
as a result, keeping a lid on salaries.
The antitrust class action lawsuit was filed in 2011. It has
been closely watched because of the possibility that big damages
might be awarded and for the opportunity to peek into the world
of some of the United States' elite tech firms.
The case was based largely on emails in which Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, former Google Chief Executive Officer
Eric Schmidt and some of their rivals detailed plans to avoid
poaching each other's prized engineers.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California has
scheduled a hearing for Monday to decide whether to give the new
deal preliminary approval.
Last August, she rejected the previous $324.5 million
agreement after one of the plaintiffs objected.
That worker supports the new deal, his attorney has said.
In rejecting the $324.5 million deal, Koh repeatedly
referred to a related 2013 settlement involving the Walt Disney
Co and Intuit Inc. Apple and Google workers got
proportionally less than Disney workers, Koh wrote, even though
plaintiff lawyers had "much more leverage" against Apple and
Google.
To match the earlier settlement, the deal with Apple,
Google, Intel and Adobe "would need to total at least $380
million," Koh wrote.
Among the arguments in favor of the new settlement,
plaintiff attorneys have argued that the risks of trial are very
high and pointed to a December verdict in favor of Apple on
antitrust claims over its iPod digital music players.
That case had been litigated for 10 years, and
the plaintiffs received nothing.
The hiring case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
11-cv-2509.
